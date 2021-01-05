Nabarangpur: A man stoned his wife to death over suspicion of an extramarital affair at Umerkote area in Nabarangpur district.

After committing the crime, the accused, identified as Biplab Mandal, surrendered before the police, confessing to his crime.

The deceased woman has been identified as Chumki Mandal.

Sources said, the couple had been married for several years and often fought over one or the other reason.

Biplab had recently been picking up quarrels with Chumki accusing her of having extramarital affairs with a man of the same village.

They entered into a heated argument Tuesday as well. The scene turned uglier when Biplab lost his cool and hit the woman with a stone, causing her death on the spot.

Coming to learn about the murder from the accused, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body for postmortem. Registering a case, the cops have launched a detailed probe into the case.

PNN