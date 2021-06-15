Kantabanji: A family feud turned tragic after a man allegedly strangulated his wife with an electric wire at Sadar village under Dhamandanga panchayat of Kantabanji police limits in Bolangir district late Monday night. The accused was identified as Jayaram Majhi while the deceased was his wife Urmila Majhi. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and detained Jayram for interrogation.

Reports said that the couple were not on good terms and always used to fight over trivial issues. The incident occurred after a fight broke out between the couple over some petty issues again late Monday. Enraged, Jayaram strangled his wife with the help an electric wire which resulted in her death.

Urmila’s body was found lying inside the house with blood stains on her neck. Jayram after committing the crime informed the village guard who in turn informed the police. Neighbours also informed the parents of the deceased.

Urmila’s father rushed to the spot and lodged a complaint with police alleging that his daughter has been murdered by the son-in-law. A case was registered in this connection and further investigations are on, police said.

Jayaram had married Urmila five years ago and have two sons and a daughter, reports added.