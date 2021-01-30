Rayagada: A man who had earlier lodged a report with the police that his wife was murdered by burglars turned out to be the murderer of his wife. The incident was reported from Hulukatunda village under Kumbhikota panchayat in Rayagada district.

Police arrested the man Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Bijay Huluka and the victim as Kasai Huluka.

While informing about the incident and the investigation that followed, Rayagada SP Vivekanand Sharma said he was personally supervising the case.

According to police, Bijay came to Rayagada police station to lodge a report that his wife was murdered by a gang of burglars. He had also alleged in his report that the burglars decamped with her gold ornaments.

On the basis of his report, the police had registered a case and launched an investigation. The needle of suspicion pointed at Bijay. During the investigation, the police connected the dots and found Bijay the murderer of his wife.

Police said Bijay hacked his wife to death as he had been suspecting her to be in an extra-marital affair.

Sharma further informed that the police subsequently seized the axe used in the crime, one pair of gold earrings, one gold nose ring, and a broken gold chain of the victim.

PNN