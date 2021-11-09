Sundargarh: Following a dramatic chase and exchange of fire near Sankara village in Sundargarh district, local police nabbed a man who allegedly robbed the Axis bank on Hospital Road in Sundargarh town Tuesday.

According to a source, the accused — the son of a police officer — allegedly stole Rs 15 lakh from the bank using his father’s service gun.

According to preliminary findings, the accused entered the bank at about 2:15 pm. He then carried out the robbery by terrorising the cash-counter workers and holding them at gunpoint. The culprit then fled the spot on a motorcycle.

“We initially thought he was a customer. Later, he pulled out a gun as he approached the cash counter and asked the staff to hand over the cash. However, our staff raised an alarm and went out of the counter. Later, the accused managed to take away the cash from the cash box,” said L Moharana, the bank’s Branch Manager.

An eyewitness, Malli Bag, claimed to have seen the accused fleeing the scene with a bag in his hand.

The Town Police jumped into action after getting information about the theft. After a frantic chase, police were able to find the suspect on Shankara road.

“The accused fired one round at our team after he was surrounded. In the retaliatory firing, the accused got injured and was immediately shifted to a hospital,” Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said.

The SP further added that a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine involvement of others.

The weapon used in the crime as well as the stolen cash have been recovered, she informed.