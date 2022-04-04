Jajpur: In a shocking incident, a man and his wife attempted to bury the former’s mother by heaping bricks on the elderly woman at Dattapur village under Mangalpur police limits in Jajpur district.

The incident is a fallout over property dispute, sources said. The matter came to the fore after a video of it went viral on social media platforms Monday.

The victim woman has been identified as Makhi Behera.

A source said that Makhi was previously abandoned by her four sons and daughter-in-laws. Hence, she was living on the mercy of others. One of her sons identified as Raghunath alias Chagulu and his wife Madhusmita recently asked the victim to transfer the ownership of the ancestral property in their name.

After Makhi refused to act according to the instruction of Chagulu and his wife Madhusmita, the couple started torturing her. Things took an ugly turn when the two tried to bury her under a heap of bricks.

However, Makhi was rescued by her youngest daughter-in-law with assistance from some neighbours. Later, she was rushed to community health centre (CHC) in Mangalpur.

An FIR in this regard was lodged with Mangalpur police, based on which police have launched a probe into the incident.

PNN