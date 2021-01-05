Madhya Pradesh: Generally, children have rights in the property of father, but a peculiar case has come up in Madhya Pradesh Chhindwara district. Om Narayan Verma, a farmer living in Badiwara village in, has given half of his property to his dog Jacky and half to his wife Champa Bai.

After all, what happened to Om Narayan who replaced his sons with half the property in the name of a dog and a wife? Let us know the whole matter behind this.

Farmer Om Narayan, fed up with his sons’ behavior, decided to halve his property in the name of wife and dog. It is being said that there was a daily dispute between Om Narayana and his sons, due to which he did not make his sons part of the property.

The middle-aged farmer’s legally-notarised will mentions that he has immense love for Champa Bai and Jacky as they are the only ones who take care of him.

Mr Verma’s will mentions that his property, after his death, will be inherited by his wife and pet. It adds that whoever takes care of Jacky will be entitled to use the pet dog’s share in the property to ensure the canine’s well-being.

As per a report in Nai Dunia, the farmer’s first wife was identified as Dhanvanti Verma. Narayan has three daughters and a son from his first marriage. Narayan and his second wife have two daughters.