Mumbai: The manager of popular singer Mika Singh allegedly committed suicide by consuming sleeping pills at 11.30 pm in Andheri, Mumbai February 2, police said Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Soumya Khan who was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Soumya hailed from Punjab and worked at Mika Singh’s studio at Four Bungalows. Her body has been handed over to her family members residing in Punjab for the last rites.

Versova Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and investigation in the case has started. “We have not found any foul play in the incident but have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR),” said police officials.