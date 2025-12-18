Tourist footfall at hill destinations typically surges during winter, especially in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, as visitors hope to experience snowfall, skiing and the true chill of the mountains. However, that expectation was shattered for some tourists in December after a video went viral on social media.

The clip shows a so-called “snow activity point” in Manali where snow is visible only in a small patch spanning a few metres, while the surrounding terrain appears dry and rocky. The tourist who recorded the video alleged that local guides were taking visitors to this limited snow patch under the pretext of skiing and snow activities. He claimed the snow was not natural and had been brought in from elsewhere, calling it a “scam.”

The video shows tourists posing for photos and attempting light activities while wearing skis on the small stretch of snow, with no sign of natural snowfall in the surrounding area.

After the clip went viral on Instagram, it drew a flood of reactions. While many users laughed and mocked the scene, others called the experience embarrassing. One user commented, “There’s more ice in my fridge than this,” while another sarcastically suggested using a green screen to add snow in editing. A third user claimed they opted out of the activities and received a full refund.