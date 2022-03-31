Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch Thursday intensified its probe on the videos in the much-debated memory chip which is believed to be the cause behind the murder of lensman Manas Swain, following two days of marathon quizzing of the eight accused involved in his death.

A source said that the previously arrested persons include six aides of ‘Sampurna’ web channel owner Sarmistha Rout and former director of state I&PR department and OIS officer Niranjan Sethi. The probing- agency quizzed Sarmistha and Niranjan face-to-face on the second day of remand. However, the chip has not been found yet.

Police are yet to unravel the mystery behind the contents in the memory chip, the probable reason behind the gruesome murder.

The tiny semiconductor device is said to be in the possession of prime accused Sarmistha. It has also been learnt that two videos which have been doing rounds on the internet were circulated by Sarmistha to protect herself and her accomplice Sethi, the source added.

The key accused Sarmistha is seen in conversation with Deepak, an associate of the deceased cameraman in one of the viral videos. The woman was heard saying that the memory chip is in her possession. Later, she adds while expressing to Deepak that an undertaking was also written and signed based on which Swain was released.

The said undertaking has already been sent to Handwriting Bureau in Bhubaneswar suspecting that it might be of one of the accused.

Besides, Crime Branch also thoroughly scrutinised the second viral video and accordingly persons who are seen in the clips are being quizzed. The shooting had continued in a hotel in Puri town.

Notably, the Crime Branch is heading to Chandbali in Bhadrak with four of the arrested persons to recreate the crime scene.

Crime Branch has confirmed that Swain died due to chest injuries inflicted by the accused persons. “Post-mortem report reveals that the cameraman was assaulted by means of hard and blunt objects. His ribs were fractured. The cause of death is said to be thoracic injuries and complications thereon. Other ante mortem external and internal injuries were also found in his body,” the CB mentioned.

PNN