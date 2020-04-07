Madrid: The 82-year-old mother of Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has died of COVID-19, the English Premier League club reported Monday.

Guardiola’s club published a statement which explained: “The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona (north-east Spain) after contracting coronavirus. She was 82-years-old. Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”

The 49-year-old Guardiola made his name first as a player and then as coach with FC Barcelona before moving on to enjoy successful coaching spells with Bayern Munich and Manchester City, reports Xinhua news agency.

Last week saw Manchester City’s England defender Kyle Walker in the headlines after it was revealed he had broken lockdown and social distancing regulations imposed to halt spread the coronavirus in order to host a party.

“Manchester City FC are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules.”

“Footballers are global role models, and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS and other key workers in fighting the effects of the coronavirus in any way we can.”

“Kyle’s actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts,” explained his club adding it would be holding an investigation into the defender’s behavior.

IANS