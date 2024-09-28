Bhubaneswar: Maniabandha in Cuttack, a picturesque village emerges as a vibrant tapestry of cultural heritage and economic resilience, has figured in the list of villages winning the Best Tourism Village Competition (BTVC) 2024 in Craft Category, organised by Ministry of Tourism in the occasion of World Tourism Day, Friday.

Renowned for its exquisite textiles, Maniabandha Pata Sarees woven by skilled artisans in the village stands as a beacon for rural tourism. The handloom cluster includes Maniabandha village, Badamba and Athagarh.

Around 20,000 weavers from these villages produce traditional tie-dye and Khandua Pata sarees. The weavers, predominantly engaged in textile tourism, contribute significantly to the local economy, becoming a key player in the state’s tourist landscape. With a commitment to preserving its cultural and natural treasures, Maniabandha sets forth a vision for sustainable rural development through tourism, beckoning travelers to explore the rich tapestry of tradition and craftsmanship. Aiming at integrating Maniabandha’s centuries-old handloom legacy with tourism, the state government plans to develop a Maniabandha Buddhist Handloom Village Tourism Centre.

To promote tourism in rural parts of the country, BTVC was introduced in 2023 by the Central government. The focus was to identify and recognise villages that preserve and promote cultural and natural assets through community-based values and commitment to sustainability in all aspects.

