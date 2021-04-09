Mumbai: Actor Maniesh Paul took to Instagram to share a positive message with fans Friday. The actor posted a picture looking upwards, dressed in blue printed PJs with a mug in hand. He wrote about how he is full of gratitude for everything happening in his life.

“I start my day with looking up and saying thank you to that magician up there…smile,be happy,spread love,be kind…have a fantastic day…love you all #mp #love #life #goodday #goodlife #gratitude,” he wrote.

Maniesh will be seen in the film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”, which stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani along with Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. This is the first time that Maniesh is collaborating with Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Productions. The actor started shooting for the film in November last year.

Known for his signature hosting style, Maniesh has anchored shows such as “Mujhse Shaadi Karoge” and “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020”. He has also been part of films such as “Tere Bin Laden 2”, “Ranbanka” and “Mickey Virus”.