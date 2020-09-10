Mumbai: After the demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut’s office, now BMC has also sent a show cause notice to popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

BMC has sought a reply from Manish within seven days.

The BMC has alleged in its notice that Manish has made unauthorized changes by turning his residence into a commercial space.

The notice has reportedly been sent to him under section 342 and 345 of the MMC Act.

On the other hand, Wednesday, the BMC ransacked the illegal building of Kangana’s office after the actress did not respond to the notice.

Kangana who is always active on social media criticised BMC’s actions on Twitter.

Kangana had shared pictures of BMC employees on her official Twitter account depicting demolition of her office.

“Babur and his army,” Kangana captioned the images.

In another tweet, Kangana while sharing a picture from BMC’s demolition drive wrote: “I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy.”

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Wednesday, Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui swiftly approached the Bombay High Court where a division bench comprising of Justice S. J. Kathawalla and Justice R. I. Chagla stayed the demolition and kept the matter for further hearing Thursday.

However, by the time the stay was ordered, a portion of Kangana’s office premises from the inside and outside appeared to have been razed with massive bulldozers, JCBs, and other heavy equipment.

