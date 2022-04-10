Bhubaneswar: Manjulata Kanhar, a BJD corporator of ward no 22, was elected unopposed as the deputy mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Kanhar, a post-graduate in Political Science from Sambalpur University, took charge officially and was greeted by residents of the Capital city.

Speaking to mediapersons after being elected to the post, Kanhar said, “I would like to thank all the residents of Bhubaneswar. I will always be with them and work for their development.”

Stating that her priority will be to address the waterlogging issue in the city, she said, “With the support of all, I will try to take forward the development works of BMC.”

PNN