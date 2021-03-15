Los Angeles: Netflix’s 1930s Hollywood drama Mank led Oscar nominations that were declared Monday with 10 nods, including ‘Best Picture’. The nominations were announced by Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas.

Other ‘Best Picture’ nods went to dementia drama The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Korean-language drama Minari, Nomadland, #MeToo revenge tale Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The Oscars, the highest honors in the movie industry, will be handed out at a ceremony April 25.

Director Chloe Zhao, who was born in China, nabbed one of the five ‘Best Director’ nods for Nomadland, the Searchlight Pictures release about modern van dwellers in the United States. British director Emerald Fennell was also nominated for Promising Young Woman. This is the first time in the history of Oscars that two women directors have been nominated simultaneously. Only one woman, Kathryn Bigelow, has ever won a best director Oscar.

Lead actors picking up nominations included a first Oscar nod for the late Chadwick Boseman, previous winners Frances McDormand and Viola Davis and Britons Carey Mulligan, Vanessa Kirby, Riz Ahmed and Gary Oldman.