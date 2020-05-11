New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is stable and his condition has improved. Manmohan Singh has also tested negative for COVID-19, hospital sources said on Monday.

Reasons for hospitalisation

Manmohan Singh (87) was admitted to the AIIMS here Sunday evening after he suffered reaction to a new medication and developed fever. However, he is now stable and under observation.

Condition improving

The sources close to him said the senior Congress leader was ‘better’ Monday and did not have any fever during the day. He, however, underwent a series of tests and some of the test results are awaited, they said. People close to the former prime minister also said that he may be discharged in the next couple of days. “His sample was taken for ruling out coronavirus infection and he has tested negative for it,” another source said.

“Manmohan Singh was admitted for observation and investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to a new medication,” said an AIIMS statement. “He is being investigated to rule out other causes of fever and is being provided adequate care. He is stable and under the care of a team of doctors at the Cardio-Thoracic Centre of AIIMS. All his parameters are fine,” it added.

Leaders concerned

A number of leaders across all parties expressed concern over Singh’s health and wished him a speedy recovery.

Singh, a senior leader of the opposition Congress, is currently a member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary bypass surgery at the AIIMS.

PTI