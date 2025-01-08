Mumbai: Lyricist Manoj Muntashir has issued a strict warning after the makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Skyforce skipped giving him credits for writing the song “Maaye.”

Muntashir took to X, formerly called Twitter, Tuesday and penned an angry note against Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, and Saregama Global. He also mentioned that if it is not corrected he will disown the song and will seek legal help.

He wrote: “Please note @jiostudios , @MaddockFilms @saregamaglobal , This song is not just sung and composed but also written by someone who has given all his blood and sweat to it.

Removing writers’ names from the opening credits shows utter disrespect for the craft and fraternity by the makers.”

Muntashir added: “If it’s not corrected immediately, including the main song releasing tomorrow, I am going to disown the song and make sure my voice is heard by the law of the land. Shame.”

It was Tuesday, when a teaser of the song “Maaye” was dropped by Jio Studios on X and had the mention of singer B Praak with music by Tanishk Bagchi. However, Muntashir’s name was not mentioned. The film’s team had tagged the lyricist in the caption.

“Maaye – An ode to the bravehearts who gave it all to defend their motherland. Presenting #Maaye, The Anthem of Heroes, out tomorrow. #SkyForce releasing in cinemas this Republic Week, on 24th January 2025,” read the caption, along with the cast and crew tagged.

Talking about Skyforce, the film is a historical war film directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios.

The film marks the debut of Veer Pahariya. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

It is about India’s retaliatory attack on the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, described as India’s first and deadliest airstrike.The film is set to release January 24, just ahead of Republic Day.