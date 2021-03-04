Sundargarh: Police Thursday recovered severed body parts of a man on the Ib riverbed near Bandhapali in Sundargarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Durga Majhi, a resident of Talasara and was staying at Majhapada under Sadar police limits. He was a daily labourer.

It was some local residents who first spotted the parts parts lying on the riverbed. They immediately alerted the villagers and informed the police.

A team from Sadar police station reached the spot and recovered the body for post mortem. They are reportedly searching for other missing body parts.

The cops’ preliminary investigation revealed that some miscreants murdered the youth the previous night and before dumping the body on the riverbed they ruthlessly severed its body parts.

A detailed investigation is underway.

Notably, Sundargarh Sadar police had recovered a severed arm and limbless torso of Ramesh Singh, a gaon sathi January 14 and his head the next day at Bhabanipur village under Sundargarh Sadar police limits.

The police arrested a man and his mother-in-law for their involvement in the crime.

The police had then informed that Ramesh had paid with his life for an illicit affair with a woman.

PNN