Cuttack: A man got back his sex organs after a rare phalloplasty which was conducted at the Plastic Surgery Department of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack, Friday afternoon.

The amputated genitals of the man were re-implanted successfully, marking a rare feat for plastic surgery doctors at the SCBMCH.

According to a source, the man hails from Remuna area of Balasore district. After his genitals got chopped off owing to some reason, he was shifted to SCBMCH here for surgical treatment, a doctor said.

Conducting the phalloplastic surgery was a major challenge for the doctors as the patient was brought to the hospital 11 hours after the incident happened in Balasore district, the plastic surgeon added.

SCBMCH plastic surgeon Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak led a team of doctors of the Plastic Surgery department, which successfully conducted the penile re-implant of the man after carrying out a marathon surgery.

The male patient’s health condition has been improving following the re-implant.

The man can lead a normal life again, Nayak asserted.

“There were 3-4 more surgeons in our team and the operation took five hours to complete. Initially, we had doubt whether the severed part would survive or not as there was delay in its preservation. Luckily, it survived,” said Nayak.

“The patient is stable now as his urinary stream is normal now and he has also started getting erection for the last few days. Though such re-implantation surgeries of genitals were held in other hospitals outside Odisha earlier, it was performed for the first time at SCB,” he added.

“We found him lying unconscious at a field and rushed him to Balasore hospital. However, the doctors there advised us to take him to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. We are hopeful that he will lead a normal life again. Now we are very happy,” said the patient’s mother.

PNN