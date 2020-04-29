New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Wednesday announced that many districts will be given “considerable relaxation” in new lockdown guidelines to be issued May 4 – a day after the end of lockdown 2.0.

The decision was taken in a review meeting on the lockdown situation across the country and the spread of coronavirus.

“New guidelines to fight Covid-19 will come into effect from May 4, which shall give considerable relaxation to many districts. Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come,” Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson tweeted. The official said that the MHA found in the review meeting that there have been tremendous gains and improvements in the situation due to lockdown till now.

To ensure that these gains are not squandered away, the lockdown guidelines should be strictly observed till May 3 — the last day of the current lockdown.

The Ministry’s announcement came after allowing the movement of students, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and others stranded at various places due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown that is in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The lockdown 2.0 was implemented May 15 for 19 days to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19 which so far has claimed 1,008 lives and infected nearly 23,000 people across India.

IANS