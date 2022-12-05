Keonjhar: Teacher shortage has hit classroom studies in Keonjhar schools. Things have come to such a pass that there are many schools where the authorities have to manage the classroom teachings with very few teachers. This has happened as many teachers in remote regions of the district have neglected their duties and stopped coming to schools for years together despite taking their salaries month after month. The matter came to the fore after the district education department prepared a list of 18 absentee teachers who have not visited their schools for years and issued them show-cause notice.

The 18 show caused teachers are from Kachhasahi Primary School, Mill Sahi Primary School under Anandapur block, Singhpur School, Talapada School, Gobindpur School under Bansapal block, Ghoshda Tangar Nodal UP School, Budhakhaman Primary School, Golianali Sahi Primary School under Harichandanpur block, Raikala Primary School, Kolhabarapada UGUP School under Joda block, Badakumuda Primary School under Telkoi block, Keshdurapal Primary School under Ghashipura block, Sadangabahali Primary School, Deobandh Primary School, Basantpur UGUP School, Machhabhandar Project UP School and Dangardiha UGUP School under Ghatagaon block. The teachers working in these 18 schools have remained absent for periods ranging from one year to seven years. When contacted, district education officer (DEO) Purna Chandra Sethi said all the absentee teachers have been issued with show-cause notice and they will be divested of their jobs if they do not reply satisfactorily within a period of one month. Reports said that these teachers sign an agreement every year.

However, they are violating their service norms by not coming to schools for years. “If these teachers are not coming to schools then why authorities are not dismissing them from service and recruiting others in their place, questioned Rabindra Panda, a retired headmaster. It has been alleged that there are many teachers who have stopped visiting the schools for years together. Lack of supervision and laxity in proper monitoring of the teachers’ activities has been blamed for such long absence of the teachers in their respective schools.