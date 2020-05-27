Bargarh: Police busted a Maoist camp in a jungle near Sukalterma village under Melchhamunda police station limits in this district Tuesday night.

While informing reporters in a press meet about the incident at the district police headquarters conference hall, police superintendent Padmini Sahu said that the police had received reliable intelligence inputs about the camp based on which action was taken.

The cops came under heavy fire while they were marching towards the location Tuesday night. In retaliation, the police forces opened fire at the ultras as well.

The gunfight continued until the Maoists retreated. The forces moved forward only to find that the Maoists had deserted the camp. That said, no casualty was reported from either side, she informed.

“The police seized some empty bullet shells, a magnetic needle compass and some other materials from the camp,” Sahu said while adding that combing operation was still going on in the area.

