Kandhmal: In a combat operation conducted by Special Operation Group (SOG) under Odisha Police, a Maoist camp was busted in Summarbandha forest area under Phiringia police limits in Kandhamal district, recently.

Sources said the SOG-personnel got information that around 15-20 red rebels including 5 women Maoists were present at the camp set up at Ladapadar Reserve Forest area.

Acting on a tip-off, the SOG personnel carried out a combing operation in the jungle, June 29 when they came across the Maoist camp. Though they marched towards the camp, they did not face any opposition as all the Maoists managed to escape from the spot in the dense forest.

That said, the team seized 15 kg explosives including a rifle, urea, gunpowder, Maoist pamphlets, walkie-talkies, digital cameras, infrared wildlife cameras, some documents, Maoist camouflage uniforms, some daily need articles. The SOG personnel also recovered 28 detonators, multimeters, bag, black caps, rechargeable battery, camp equipment, Maoist banners, posters and literature in the area, a press release stated Wednesday night.

PNN