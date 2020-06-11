Jeypore: In a joint combing operation conducted by police officers of Boipariguda police station and BSF 151 battalion, a Maoist camp was busted in a jungle near Gupteswar area in Koraput district Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the BSF commandoes and policemen carried out a combing operation in the jungle when they came across the Maoist camp. Though they marched towards the camp, they did not face any opposition as it was deserted.

That said, the joint team seized a rifle, huge quantities of explosives, Maoist pamphlets, walkie-talkies, digital cameras, infrared wildlife cameras, some documents, Maoist camouflage uniforms and some daily need articles.

Informing the media persons about the operation, Jeypore Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Pratyush Diwaker said the combing operation was carried out near Gupteswar area acting on intelligence inputs that suggested Maoists were planning an attack.

PNN