Malkangiri: In a crackdown, a team of the Malkangiri police and district voluntary force (DVF) busted a Maoist camp during a joint combing operation Tuesday afternoon in Malkangiri district.

Also read: Woman caught red-handed while snatching baby boy in Khurda

This is said to be a stronghold area of the left-wing extremists (LWE) bordering Andhra Pradesh. The team recovered huge cache of IEDs and other Maoist articles from the camp at Swabhiman area.

According to an official source, the Maoist dump contained 2 IEDs, 20 kilograms of codex wire, 120 detonators including electrical wires and Maoist literature. The recovered materials would have been used to create havoc in Swabhiman Anchal, police said.

“This is a major jolt to the subversive and anti-national designs of Maoists in this area. We are suspecting that these explosives belonged to the Maoist cadres of AOBSZC which were intended to be used against innocent civilians and security forces to carry out their subversive, anti-national activities,” the district police official said.

The team has intensified search operations following the recovery, police added.

PNN