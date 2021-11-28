Khaprakhol: A Maoist was gunned down Saturday evening following an exchange of fire with security personnel in Bolangir.

A joint team of Bolangir police and the district voluntary force (DVF) got information from a reliable source about the presence of a faction of Maoists in the forest near Junanibahal village under Khaprakhol police limits in the district. Swinging into action, the team carried out a combing operation to nab the ultras. However, the red rebels opened fire at the security personnel, a senior police official said.

In retaliation, the joint team of force started firing which continued for a brief period. Later, the team recovered the body of a suspected Maoist along with INSAS/SLR weapon from a camp in the Junanibahal forest in Bolangir district. Identity of the Maoist has not been ascertained yet. The deceased is suspected to be a member of the KKBN division of outlawed CPI organisation, the senior police official added.

“Search operation has been intensified in the region following recent encounter. Intelligence inputs had indicated the movement of Maoists inside the Gandhamardan reserve forest adjoining Junanibahal village under Telenpali panchayat for the last couple of days. Several articles of daily-use have been recovered from the Maoist camp at around 8.00pm Saturday,” a DVF member of the joint team said.

PNN