Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 191 new Covid-19 cases, of which 33 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,48,683. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,359.

Odisha also reported one (01) new fatality in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,407 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Sunday morning. The state had reported three (03) Covid-19 fatalities Saturday.

Interestingly, Bargarh district alone reported one (01) death.

Out of the 191 new infections, 112 were reported from quarantine centres while 79 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 264 cases of coronavirus infections Saturday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 87 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack and Sundargarh districts with 13 new infections each.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (2), Balasore (10), Bhadrak (2), Bolangir (1), Boudh (2), Ganjam (1), Jagatsinghpur (2), Jajpur (7), Jharsuguda (4), Kendrapara (2), Keonjhar (1), Koraput (1), Mayurbhanj (4), Nayagarh (1), Nuapada (1), Puri (4), Sambalpur (9) and Subarnapur (3).

The State Pool reported 21 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,36,25,546 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 255.

PNN