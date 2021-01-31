Malkangiri: A Maoist was Sunday killed inside Makadapadar forest under Mudulipada police limits of Malkangiri district following an exchange of fire with security forces.

The identity of the gunned-down Maoist is yet to be revealed by the police.

The police were tipped off that the Maoists were convening a meeting in Makadapadar forest, close to the border of Andhra Pradesh. Taking the tip-off seriously, a combined team of Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) jawans under the guidance of Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilari launched a combing operation in the said jungle.

Seeing the forces marching towards them, the ultras opened fire. In retaliation, the joint team too fired at the Maoists.

The gunfight continued for nearly about two-three hours till the Red Rebels turned tail and escaped into the deep forest. Close inspection of the spot revealed that one of the Maoists was dead and several others suffered bullet injuries. The slain Maoist’s body was recovered from the spot.

The forces have intensified combing operation in the forest. Meanwhile, it is learnt that none including journalists and villagers are allowed to visit even near the forest. Police said the picture will be clear by evening.

