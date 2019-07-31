Daringbadi: Panic gripped local residents after a Maoistpostersurfaced near a shop at Simanbadi village near Daringbadi town in Kandhamal district Wednesday amidst the observation of the 4th day of Martyr’s week.

The handwritten poster has been issued by CPI-Maoist and BAKPA Maoists.

Through the poster, the ultras have warned against working with the police and government and have urged the local populace to join and work with the red rebels. They have also asked for permanent land, water and forest rights to be given to the tribals. Besides, they have asked the villager to observe the martyr’s week.

It may be mentioned here that Maoists started observing martyr’s week from July 28. It will continue till August 3.

PNN