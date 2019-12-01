Bargarh: After a brief lull, Maoist posters and banners have started appearing in the interior and western parts of the state.

Less than a month after several Maoist posters and banners were spotted in Muniguda town of Rayagada district over several demands, a fresh set of posters and banners have appeared on the Cherengajhanja bus stand near Paikamal- Nuapada road in Bargarh district Sunday.

The propaganda materials have urged the people to observe of People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week from December 2 to 8. The posters have been affixed by ‘Bakpa (Maoist) Gandhamardan-Saria committee’.

Notably, Bansadhara Ghumusar Nagabali Division Committee of CPI (Maoists) had put up several posters and a banner at Bijabandali village square under Muniguda block of Rayagada district November 10.

Through these posters, they had appealed the government to stop torturing the Kashmiris and had called for an uprising there. They had also expressed their opposition to abrogation of Article 370 and 35 (A). Besides, they had raised their voice against the alleged fascism and saffron-terrorism activities of Modi-Sangh Pariwar.

