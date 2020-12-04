Muniguda: Banners and posters of Maoists surfaced Friday at various places near Dimiriguda village under the Ambadala police limits in Rayagada district. The villagers spotted the posters and banners which asked them to observe the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week. The red rebels are observing the week December 2 to 8.

In the posters the Maoists have warned the people and asked them not to cooperate with government officials over developmental work. The Maoist cadres are known to be quite active in the Ambadala locality. However, in the recent past they had gone quiet. Authorities feel that the surfacing of the posters is an indication of the red rebels becoming active once more.

On the other hand, the district administration has tightened security arrangements as Maoists observe the PLGA Week. The Maoists have decided to observe the event to regain hold on their bastion. The red rebels are determined to increase their control in the region by making new recruits.

PNN