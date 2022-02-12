Phulbani: Close on the heels of two persons including a journalist being killed by the Maoists in two districts in less than a week, the Red rebels have again put up posters in Kandhamal Saturday morning threatening local villagers to boycott the upcoming three-tier rural polls.

Apart from Kandhamal district, the faction of outlawed CPI have also put up posters in Bhawanipur and Laxmipur villages of Kalahandi with an intention to warn locals to boycott elections, the official added.

“The Red rebels have gone a step further this time and put up banners and posters inside Radhigumma government high school premises under Kotagad police limits in the district. As the three-tier rural polls get nearer, the ultras seem to have intensified their violence in a bid to disrupt the democratic process,” a senior official stated.

It is pertinent to mention, a youth Priyaranjan Kanhar was killed as a landmine laid by the Maoists blasted Wednesday near Sadingia-Kiamunda area under Phiringia police limits of Kandhamal district.

Similarly, a reporter of leading vernacular daily ‘Dharitri’ named Rohit Kumar Biswal was killed February 5 due to a massive explosion near Karlakhunta bridge in Mohangiri area under Madanpur-Rampur police limits of Kalahandi. The scribe unknowingly went closer to the site, where high-intensity IED was planted, to cover news about the faction of ultra’s warning locals to boycott upcoming three-tier rural polls.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (southern range) Satyabrata Bhoi Tuesday assured the local villagers residing in Red corridors of the state not to get panicked by the poll boycott call given by ultras.

PNN