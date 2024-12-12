RAJESH MOHANTY, OP

Rourkela: If things go as planned, the Jamunanaki bridge, which was supposed to be completed before the Hockey World Cup 2023, will be completed in March 2025, according to sources at the Public Works department. The bridge being constructed at a cost of Rs 22 crore is aimed at connecting Rourkela with Kuanrmunda. However, there has been an inordinate delay in the construction work. The bridge, which was supposed to be completed before the Hockey World Cup last year, could not be completed after one year and eleven months.

Now, the department expects it to be completed by March 2025, though only half of the construction is over till date. Once the bridge is completed, it will provide access to Biramitrapur through Kuanrmunda. Being constructed with District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund, the bridge originates from Jamunanaki in Kuanrmunda and lands near Panposh Sports Hostel. Significantly, the construction of the bridge began in 2021 and the initial deadline for its completion was before the Men’s Hockey World Cup. “The workers are going down up to 100 ft underwater, as the design necessitates, and this is causing the delay,” said assistant chief engineer of PWD Manoj Mahanand. He was hopeful that the bridge would be over by March 2025. Explaining further about the delay in the work, he said, “We are unable to work for six months during and after the monsoon as this is a very deep place. Besides, the deep sinking is also delaying the work.” Once the bridge is completed, residents of Chhend will gain direct access to National Highway 143, said sources.