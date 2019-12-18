The city hosted an innovative campaign titled ‘Engage, Express, Empower’ to promote art education as a means to support children

BHUBANESWAR: After the successful implementation of ‘KhiltaBachpan’, an innovative campaign that promotes art education as a means to support children ‘Engage, Express, Empower’ in the North, ChildFund India launched the campaign in the East with an event organized at the Odissi Research Centre here Wednesday.

The event saw amazing performances by children who were trained by local artists. A group of children presented a song on their culture and life in local tribal Desia language, using different musical instruments. Another group presented a short play stressing on the importance of Art & Culture. A spellbinding performance of Odissi dance was staged by trained group of children from Utkal Rangamancha, Odissi Research Centre.

Last but not the least, the grand finale of the event was a dance performance by various teams showcasing different tribal dance forms such as Ghumura, Santhali, Dhemsa, Mundari and Gedi. The highlight of the event was the “Walk of Fame”, where children displayed their creations depicting various tribal art and craft forms from all the corners of Odisha.

Khilta Bachpan campaign is being implemented in 60 government schools in Delhi. The campaign is simultaneously being expanded to over 2000 schools across the country, where Child Fund India is currently running its programs supporting the Rights to Education.

The event was attended by more than 100 children, representatives from various corporate organizations, government and non- governmental organizations as well as individuals.