Oslo: Opposition activist Maria Corina Machado of Venezuela has won the Nobel Peace Prize.

The former Opposition presidential candidate in Venezuela was lauded for being a “key, unifying figure in a political Opposition that was once deeply divided, an Opposition that found common ground in the demand for free elections and representative government,” said Jorgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel committee.

Experts say the committee typically focuses on the durability of peace, the promotion of international fraternity and the quiet work of institutions that strengthen those goals.

Last year’s award went to Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots movement of Japanese atomic bombing survivors who have worked for decades to maintain a taboo around the use of nuclear weapons.

The peace prize is the only one of the annual Nobel prizes to be awarded in Oslo, Norway.

Four of the other prizes have already been awarded in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, this week, in medicine on Monday, physics on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday.