Bhubaneswar: The state will soon have Odisha Marine Biotechnology Research & Innovation Corridor to strengthen its marine biotechnology sector, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Friday. While attending the ‘Scientist Felicitation and Award Ceremony 2023’ organised by Odisha Bigyan Academy at Lok Seva Bhawan here, Majhi said Odisha, with its rich biodiversity of flora and fauna, has immense potential for biotechnology research, particularly in the fields of bio-resources and traditional medicine. “Odisha Marine Biotechnology Research & Innovation Corridor will be a platform through which a roadmap will be developed for harnessing the bio-potential of the Bay of Bengal along the eastern coast by bringing together various stakeholders, including researchers, philanthropists, entrepreneurs, and policymakers,” he said.

Majhi also announced plans to establish a network of planetariums and science centres to promote education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) across the state. The CM emphasised that scientific advancements should be leveraged to bring about lasting changes that benefit the common man. He stressed that the primary objective is to position Odisha at the forefront of economic and scientific progress by fostering research at the grassroots and advancing science and technology in the state. “If we aspire to grow on the international stage, we must formulate long-term strategies to drive human development through scientific discoveries and innovations,” Majhi said. He highlighted the need to focus on advanced knowledge, skills, and equipment innovation in agriculture, healthcare, energy, education, and environmental sectors to enhance the efficiency of development initiatives. The CM also acknowledged India’s achievements in space science which have established the country as a leading scientific power globally.

Majhi noted that scientific research is evolving rapidly, with artificial intelligence playing a crucial role in advancing science and technology. He stated that the state government is undertaking several initiatives to promote and develop science and technology. “As part of our deep tech and frontier technology efforts, we are focusing on innovative fields such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, robotics, and quantum computing,” Majhi added. He congratulated the scientists present at the event, wishing them success in their future endeavours. Majhi expressed his belief that the next generation will revolutionise science, use it to serve the common man, and contribute to its widespread adoption. On the occasion, the CM presented awards to several distinguished professors who have made significant contributions in the field of science.