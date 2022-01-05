Berhampur: The marital discord between Tapaswini Dash aka Dimple and Dr Sumit Sahu took a new turn Tuesday evening after the former spent the entire night inside a garage adjacent to the main building of Sahu’s house, despite court order to stay with her husband.

She had to sleep in the garage after she was not provided proper accommodation at her in-law’s house in Brahma Nagar. Earlier in the day, the District and Sessions Judge Court in Berhampur had ruled in favour of Tapaswini, allowing her to stay in Sumit’s house.

“I should be allowed to stay in Sumit’s bed room where I used to live before leaving the house. The room which Sumit’s family provided me is not suitable for a woman to reside. Therefore, I did not enter the house and spent the whole night in the garage,” Tapaswini lamented.

Sumit’s family turned down Tapaswini’s demand saying that it was not possible on their part to provide her the room as Sumit’s grandmother who has been suffering from heart related ailments stays there.

“Sumit’s family had provided Tapaswini a room in the upper floor of the house following the court’s order as they are having a shortage of rooms in the lower floor. The family has more members including a heart patient who is presently staying in the same room, which Tapaswini is demanding. She should take the heart patient’s need into consideration and live in another room peacefully,” Sumit’s counsel Surendra Behera stated.

It is pertinent to mention, the marital discord between Tapaswni and her medico husband Sahu was settled, albeit temporarily Tuesday – 44 days after Tapaswini’s sit-in protest outside her in-laws’ house.

The court ordered that Tapaswini will stay along with her husband and also directed Dr Sahu to pay a sum of Rs 17,000 per month to his wife for her personal expenses. The woman was instructed to provide a receipt of the amount she receives for the purpose, the court said.

In its order, the court asked the couple not to cast aspersions on each other as they would live in the house from Tuesday onwards.

PNN