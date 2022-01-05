Balugaon: The total number of different species of migratory and domestic winged birds that thronged Chilika Lake this winter season has substantially declined with the largest brackish water lagoon of Asia hosting around one lakh less avian guests as compared to last year.

A source said that the annual bird count under Chilika Wildlife Division was carried out Tuesday. As per the special enumeration drive, nearly 10,74,173 birds of 183 species visited the Chilika Lake. The highest number of 3,58,889 birds of about 97 species visited Nalabana.

Interestingly, two species of (Mongolian gull) birds were sighted by a census team for first the time during the drive in Nalabana this year.

Moreover, 12,42,826 birds of 190 species were enlisted as per bird census report of the previous year. A drop of 1,68,653 migratory birds, coming to approximately 16 per cent, was registered this year.

A census report of state Forest department stated that about 4,24,788 birds thronged Nalabana last year, which was more by 65,899. As many as 21 teams were engaged in the enumeration drive of domestic and migratory winged birds as well. The separate teams comprised 105 forest officials. The bird counting process started from 6.00am and continued till 4.00pm, the detailed census report mentioned.

Around 190 different species of birds were spotted the previous year, while 183 species detected during the drive this year.

Three species of ducks counted over one lakh in number, which is the highest this year. Those include Northern Pintail (1,72,285), Gadwall (1,53,985) and Eurasian Wigeon (1,50,843). Among the ducks that counted less than previous year are Gadwall and Eurasian Wigeon.

In case of the species like Northern Shoveler, Tufted Duck and Red Crested Pochard, the numbers found were of a marginal decrease this year. The declining number in local species like Cotton Teal and Lesser Whistling duck was also observed. However, a noteworthy increase in the population of species like Northern Pintail, Common Coot and Common Pochard was noticed during this bird census.

“The annual bird enumeration drive was carried out across five wildlife ranges including Satapada, Rambha, Balugaon, Tangi and Chilika. As many as 18 teams undertook the survey work in terrestrial areas while remaining three teams were engaged in the aquatic areas. Chilika Lake covers an area of around 1,100 square kilometer and it spreads over Puri, Khurda and Ganjam districts,” a senior official stated.

The bird census teams also included officials of Chilika Development Authority (CDA), some experts from Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), including the members of various social organisations.

PNN