Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 1,216 new Covid-19 cases, of which 187 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 10,57,876. Active caseload in the state now stands at 3,981.

Odisha also reported two (02) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,466 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Wednesday morning. The state had reported one (01) Covid-19 fatality Tuesday.

Khurda district alone reported two (02) deaths.

Out of total 1,216 new infections, 710 were reported from quarantine centres while 506 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 680 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 456 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Sundargarh with 166 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (6), Balasore (2), Bargarh (21), Bhadrak (6), Bolangir (14), Boudh (1), Cuttack (80), Deogarh (8), Dhenkanal (4), Gajapati (1), Ganjam (9), Jagatsinghpur (13), Jajpur (47), Jharsuguda (33), Kalahandi (4), Kendrapara (9), Keonjhar (25), Koraput (3), Mayurbhanj (40), Nabarangpur (13), Nayagarh (3), Nuapada (2), Puri (30), Rayagada (8), Sambalpur (99) and Subarnapur (3).

The State Pool reported 110 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,58,21,697 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 121.

PNN