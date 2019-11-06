Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 40,311.85 points, which was also the high point. It touched a low of 40,153,99 points.

Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 40,248.23 points.

It is trading at 40,165.28, down by 82.95AA points or 0.21 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,911.50 Apoints after closing at 11,9127.20 points.

The Nifty was trading at 11,887.90 points Wednesday morning.

IANS