Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) Wednesday opened marginally higher.

The BSE Sensex opened at 39,161.01, touched a high of 39,161.40 and a low of 39,037.96.

It was trading at 39,075.68, up by 31.33 points or 0.08 percent from its Tuesday’s close at 39,044.35.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,538.45 points after closing at 11,521.80.

The Nifty was trading at 11,540.70 in the morning.