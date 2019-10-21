Barang: A marmoset died at Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) here Monday, said an official.

According to zoo sources, the tiny primate was taken ill early Sunday morning following which it was rushed to the veterinary unit on the NZP premises.

“Though the primate was administered injection, it didn’t respond to the medication. It died in the afternoon,” the official said.

With this death, NZP is left with only three marmosets, added the official.

Similar in appearance to squirrels, marmosets are tree-dwelling primates that move in a quick and jerky manner. Claws on all the digits except the big toe aid them in scampering along branches, where they primarily eat insects in addition to fruit, tree sap, and other small animals. They are active during the day and live in small groups, the official pointed out.