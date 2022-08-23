Keonjhar: A couple sustained serious injuries after miscreants tried to burn them alive by pouring petrol and setting them on fire while they were sleeping at Padhan Sahi in Dhogotha village under Harichandanpur police limits in this district, late Sunday night. The injured couple was identified as Ugrasen Palai and his wife Jayanti of the same village. The incident has created shockwaves in the area with angry residents demanding the arrest of the accused and stringent action against them. The couple who got married two years back is now battling for their lives at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The two were first admitted to the Keonjhar district headquarters hospital from where they were shifted to Cuttack as their conditions deteriorated. Their house has also been reduced to ashes. The miscreants before setting the victims on fire locked their house from outside. With the doors bolted, the couple did not have any chance to escape the flames.

Villagers rushed to the spot on hearing their screams of anguish and broke open the doors and rescued the duo. Harichandanpur police personnel also rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. A forensic team has also been pressed into service. Family members suspect the hand of a woman behind the entire incident. They said that the woman was in love with Ugrasen when he was not married. A complaint has been lodged against the woman, police said, but did not divulge her name as it may hamper investigation. A police team has left for the woman’s village under Banshapal block, Harichandanpur IIC Debaki Nayak said. She, however, did not provide any further details