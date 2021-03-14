Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a married woman was held captive and gang-raped for three days by two truck drivers at a house in Barbil town of Keonjhar district.

The accused drivers — Khudabaksh Ansari and Muhammad Naseer –have been arrested, police said Sunday.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Bhadrasahi area here had a fight with her husband March 11. She left her house and was waiting for a bus at Roida Chowk to go somewhere.

Ansari and Naseer approached her and offered her a lift in their truck. Since she knew them, she accepted their offer.

They forcibly raped her in the truck itself and then took her to a house. The duo kept her there for three days and raped her during the period.

The woman somehow managed to escape from the house Sunday and went straight to the police station to lodge a report against Ansari and Naseer.

Taking her report seriously, the Barbil police registered a case, launched an investigation and arrested the accused duo. The cops seized the truck and had a medical examination conducted on the victim.

A detailed investigation is underway, it was learnt.

PNN