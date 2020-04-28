New Delhi: Six-time World Champion MC Mary Kom explained Tuesday the nuances of injury-management. She did so to fellow boxers in an online education programme organised by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Online injury management programme

Mary Kom was joined by the Indian teams’ doctors and physiotherapists during the session. The programme was watched by close to 300 participants, the BFI said in a press release.

“…interacting with them (doctors and physios) helped me understand the importance of being aware of my body. How doing exercises can prevent so many injuries. I understood much later that surgery is not always the only answer,” said the Olympic bronze-medallist.

Debunking common beliefs

The doctors and physiotherapists spoke extensively on some of the most common beliefs. Boxers usually talk about ‘I am already flexible, so no need to stretch’ and that leads to injuries. They also debunked theories like ‘training with weights will aggravate my injuries’.

The pugilist shared a recent instance of a back injury which started bothering her. She had to undergo extensive physio sessions to overcome it.

Mary Kom urged the participants to realise how exercise is the best medicine and physio’s advice is the best solution.

