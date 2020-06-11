Bhubaneswar: Refuting any irregularities in procurement of masks for healthcare workers, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Thursday presented the details to clear the air.

Addressing a presser at party office here, Rajya Sabha member and BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said, “No irregularities have been made in the procurement of the surgical masks for our Covid fighters. The procurement was done as per guidelines laid down for this purpose and full transparency maintained during the process.”

He said that at no point of time, the state government has overruled the guidelines of the Centre in purchase of masks. “The Centre had first come up with a notification (dated March 21) fixing the selling price of a mask at Rs 10 but after just 72 hours i.e. March 24 the price was raised to Rs 16. The state government has not paid a single paisa more than Rs 16 for each face mask,” Patra said.

Showing the mask procurement orders of various states, the BJD leader said Maharashtra and Kerala have purchased the mask at Rs 16 per piece while Gujarat bought it at Rs 20, Karnataka at Rs 18.74, West Bengal at Rs 17.70 and Tamil Nadu at Rs 15.96.

Since the states were competing with each other to get required amount of critical care equipment like masks, PPE kits, ventilators, etc, the price of these items had increased many-fold, he said, adding, “No item was also manufactured in Odisha at that time.”

“In that scenario, the government had procured masks at Rs 16 per piece so that our Covid warriors could protect themselves from the virus,” Patra clarified.

He said that because of such efforts, the state government has been in the forefront in containing Covid-19 in the country. “Odisha is the first state in the entire world to have dedicated Covid hospitals,” he added.

The MP accused the Congress of making an attempt to create an impression among the people of the state that there was corruption in procurement of various kits.

“If they have guts, they can approach courts and appropriate forums with evidence,” Patra challenged opposition party leaders.

He said the people of Odisha will never forgive those who are trying to spread fake news on the matter at a time when the people of the state are battling the dreaded coronavirus.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar said the price fixed by the Consumer Welfare Ministry is not meant for state governments, it is for public to purchase the mask at a price of Rs 16. The ruling party is trying to mislead the people, she said.