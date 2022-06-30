Bhubaneswar: In wake of the upsurge in Covid-19 cases, use of face mask has been made mandatory in Bhubaneswar, as per an order issued Thursday.

In its order, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that there has been a sudden increase in the number of newly-detected Covid-19 positive cases within the BMC area in the last few days which requires caution among the citizens.

All citizens residing within its area as well as those visiting the city will have to wear mask appropriately while moving out and while in public places, it said.

Similarly, all citizens maintain a social distance of two meters among themselves at all times while in public places.

All malls, shops, store owners have been asked to ensure social distancing about two meters within their premises. The responsibility of maintenance of social distancing lies with the owner of the premises, said the BMC.

The municipal corporation advised its citizens to maintain hand hygiene frequently and observe appropriate coughing/sneezing etiquette at all times. Citizens are also advised to refrain from spitting in public places.

The chief executive or head of the offices of government as well as private offices will have to ensure that their employees are observing Covid appropriate behaviour in their office premises.

“Any violations on the above-mentioned aspect will attract penal provisions of the Odisha Covid-19 Regulations and amendments made from time to time,” the corporation warned.

Odisha Thursday logged 155 fresh Covid-19 infections, of which highest 69 cases were detected from Khurda district where Bhubaneswar city is located. On Wednesday, 161 people had tested positive for the disease.

IANS