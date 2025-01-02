New York: A mass shooting at Amazura nightclub in Queens, New York, Thursday has left at least 11 people injured, according to The Spectator Index. This incident is part of a disturbing series of attacks in the US within the last 24 hours.

Details are still awaited, as the investigation continues to unfold in the third attack on the US in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, a man intentionally drove a pickup truck into a crowd of revellers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans’ French Quarter on New Year’s Day and a Tesla Cybertruck exploded Wednesday, January 1 outside Trump Las Vegas hotel in which one person was killed.

A shocking link has been established between the Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside Trump Las Vegas hotel and the New Orleans car attack.

Authorities are now investigating the Tesla Cybertruck explosion as a possible act of terror.

The New Orleans’ attack, which killed at least 15 people and injured dozens more, is also being investigated as an act of terrorism.

The suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a US citizen from Texas, reportedly flew a black ISIS flag from the rear bumper of the truck. This horrific incident has resulted in the hospitalisation of at least 35 people, with authorities calling it a deliberate act of carnage.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell condemned the attack, while President Joe Biden expressed his condolences for the victims and their families, offering federal support. “My heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday,” Biden said.

“There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation’s communities.” The investigation into the attack is now led by the FBI, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Justice Department’s National Security Division, and local authorities.

President-elect Donald Trump also addressed the tragedy, offering his sympathies to the victims and first responders. “Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department,” Trump said in a post on TruthSocial.

These two incidents add to rising concern over violent attacks or doubted terrorist attacks in the US as authorities continue to investigate the motives behind these tragedies.