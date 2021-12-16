Gandhinagar: A massive fire broke out in a refron gas manufacturing unit in Panchmahamal district in Gujarat Thursday, killing at least two people and causing heavy damage to the factory.

Firefighters from adjoining places rushed to the spot to douse the flames. According to sources, a massive blast was also heard in over a ten km radius. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spoke to the Panchmahamal collector and took stock of the situation. Two persons have died while many others have been rushed to the Halol referral hospital.

Firefighters from Halol, Kalol, Godhra and private companies, who rushed to the spot, are still trying to douse the flames. The district collector and the Superintendent of Police (SP) too rushed to the spot.

IANS