Rourkela: A large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives, including sophisticated rifles, cartridges, and IEDs have been seized following an encounter with Maoists in the Saranda forest along the Odisha-Jharkhand border during a combing operation, security officials said Friday. Officials said a fierce gun battle broke out with Maoist insurgents in the Kulapu Buru area of the dense Saranda forest in the West Singhbhum district. The Jharkhand police personnel and the 209 CoBRA Battalion of the CRPF later launched a search operation leading to the recovery of the weapons and explosives, which indicated a strong Naxal presence in the forest area. According to an official statement, the recovered items include two SLR rifles, one 303 rifle, 37 live AK-47 cartridges, 78 SLR cartridges, and 130 .303 cartridges.

In addition, security forces seized two SLR magazines, one .303 magazine, one 7.62 mm magazine, six gelatin packets weighing 16.68 kg in total, 13 IEDs fitted with detonators, 10 electric detonators, and five non-electric detonators. Other recovered items include five radio sets, two interceptors, 24 syringes, 20 plastic pipes (6 inches each) used in IEDs, two laptops, 11 FM radios, and various other materials. Officials stated that the presence of communication devices and IED components highlights the Naxals’ continued attempts to disrupt security operations in the region.